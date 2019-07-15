Ripon barracks to be developed for housing

Land at Claro and Deverell Barracks in Ripon will be turned over to housing and commercial space. It is the first site to be progressed as part of a partnership between Homes England and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to develop surplus MoD land across the country.

The plans are expected to be submitted to the local council later this year for approval.

DIO head of estates Catherine Davies said: “The MoD has an ongoing commitment to invest in a more fit for purpose Defence estate that will better support the Armed Forces’ future needs, this brings an exciting opportunity to deliver benefits to the local community on the Ripon Barracks site once it becomes surplus.”

Marie Kiddell, head of public sector land at Homes England said: “We are working hard to define our masterplan for Ripon Barracks and are keen to work with the community to ensure we are addressing the needs of the local area.”

Harrogate Borough Council director of economy and culture Trevor Watson added: “As part of our local plan consultation and examination, we know both high-quality and affordable homes are required in the Ripon area. So, it’s encouraging to see the start of this project, between the different stakeholders, start to take shape.

“This development will be about much more than just houses though. It’s about creating job opportunities, provide the necessary infrastructure, and most importantly, communities that can thrive in the future. I look forward to Harrogate Borough Council working with Homes England and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation to explore how we can accelerate the delivery of much needed homes in the Ripon area.”

