The A46 in Newark

The variation will reduce capital funding by £428 million over the first four years of the RIS3 period, from 2026-27 to 2029-30. This includes a £315 million reduction in ‘enhancements’ funding associated with the cancellation of the A46 Newark Bypass and A38 Derby Junctions schemes, and a £113 million reduction in ‘other capital’ funding.

The Department for Transport said that the variation is focused in scope. It does not constitute a wider reconsideration of RIS3. The rest of RIS3, including the objectives and performance specification, remain unchanged.

The decision to cut funding for these projects was welcomed by the Transport Action Network, with the sustainable transport group's roads campaigner Rebecca Lush saying, "The cancellation of these two twentieth century road projects is very welcome. Now there is an important opportunity for local decision makers and the mayor to work together with residents to find better and cheaper solutions that offer more travel choices. We hope the DfT will also scrap other poor value road schemes, particularly the long wish list of road schemes it has planned for RIS4 in the 2030s, and destructive local road schemes in Norfolk and the New Forest”