Industrial operations specialist Leonard has developed a vertical-access robotic arm to clear slag build-up inside a 26m tall furnace at Lisahally Power Station in Derry~Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

The waste-to-energy facility, operated and maintained by Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor (BWSC), generates 15.8MW of electricity from grade C waste wood, which the operator claims helps power 40,000 homes and businesses. According to the companies, slag accumulation on heating and reaction surfaces reduces boiler efficiency, increases corrosion rates and risks unplanned shutdowns.

Previously, maintenance required powering down the boiler and allowing it to cool for 24 to 36 hours before sending rope-access teams into the confined space to remove the slag manually. Plant manager Martin Doran said that while the access crew was experienced, sending personnel into the warm, confined environment remained a safety concern that BWSC wanted to reduce.

Leonard could not use its existing Axis horizontal access machine because of the furnace's geometry and surrounding pipework. Instead, managing director Mark Leonard stated that his team designed, engineered and tested a new vertical-access machine, called the Descender, within seven weeks.

Available in single-arm (Descender) and twin-arm (Descender Duo) configurations, the remotely operated robot features 360-degree rotation and joins Leonard's existing Axis and Nano machines for refractory demolition and cleaning inside boilers, vessels and silos.

During deployment at Lisahally, the company reports that the twin-arm Descender Duo was installed 24 hours after boiler shutdown, saving up to half a day of downtime. The firm claims the machine removed 25 tonnes of slag in 10 hours, a task it reports would otherwise take 36 hours using manual labour, while keeping six workers out of the vessel's interior.

"Once it was installed we were hugely impressed by its efficiency," Doran said, noting that both teams had to plan carefully how to manoeuvre the unit into the furnace around site constraints.

Mark Leonard claims the first-of-its-kind operation demonstrates how remote equipment can maintain productivity while improving safety across waste-to-energy, cement, metal and petrochemical sites. He added that the company sees potential to adapt the Descender range for castable refractory demolition, refractory spraying, anchor cutting and welding.