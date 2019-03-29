Riwal buys Swedish rental company

Søren Rosenkrands of Riwal, Per Hedebark of Lipac and René Timmers of Riwal

Lipac carries out its rental of aerial work platforms and telehandlers from five depots in central Sweden. The company, whose head office is in Stockholm, has 37 employees and operates a fleet of around 1,000 machines, including scissor lifts, boom lifts, truck mounted lifts as well as telehandlers.

Riwal’s chief business development officer Søren Rosenkrands said: “Sweden is one of the key target countries in terms of our growth strategy. The acquisition of Lipac will significantly strengthen Riwal’s market position in Sweden. Riwal and Lipac are a strong fit as both companies are specialists in powered access and have complementary depot locations.”

Lipac’s owner and managing director Per Hedebark added: “We are pleased that our company is joining forces with one of the global leaders in powered access rental. By pooling our knowledge and resources I am confident that we will be able to further develop our combined business in the Swedish market to the benefit of our customers. Lipac’s employees will be able to benefit from new development opportunities within the international Riwal Group.”