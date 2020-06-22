RJ McLeod wins £67m wind farm contract

The company will deliver roads and access tracks, electrical infrastructure, turbine foundations and other works for the wind farm, which lies within both East Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway.

The 240MW wind farm, which will be located 5km to the east of Dalmellington, will be Vattenfall’s largest onshore wind farm in the United Kingdom.

At the peak of construction, the project will require about 150 workers on site. The works at South Kyle Wind Farm will consist of the construction of 50 reinforced concrete wind turbine foundations and associated crane hard-standings; construction or upgrade of approximately 48km of access tracks; a 132/33kV substation; a 4.5km 132kV cable connection; and the 33kV cables to connect the substation to the wind turbines.

Once operational the wind farm will power 170,000 homes and save 300,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually, the equivalent of taking 65,000 cars off the road each year, said Vattenfall.

South Kyle will be the fourth major Vattenfall project undertaken by RJ McLeod. Both Vattenfall and Glasgow-based RJ McLeod have committed to developing opportunities for local subcontractors and suppliers wherever possible.

Vattenfall’s UK development director, onshore wind, Frank Elsworth said: “Constructing a wind farm is about so much more than just building a green power station. This is about creating and sustaining an industry that offers people a real future in a rewarding career.

“As well as bringing fossil-fuel free living a step closer, we want to ensure that businesses close to our wind farms have the chance to take full advantage of the opportunities developments like South Kyle can create.

“We’re delighted to be working with RJ McLeod again. Their knowledge and expertise will provide further reassurance that South Kyle will be a responsibly built asset to the local area, powering approximately 170,000 homes with green electricity and driving forward Scotland’s emission reduction ambitions.”

RJ McLeod joint managing director Bruce Clark said: “We’re delighted to be awarded the contract to construct South Kyle Wind Farm. This is our fourth project with Vattenfall who recognise the skills and experience of our staff and operatives as well as our track record of using local resources and we look forward to jointly delivering this important energy asset.”

The start date for construction is yet to be confirmed but preparatory works are anticipated to begin next month. Vattenfall is continuously monitoring precautions concerning Covid-19 and will continue to follow government guidance. The wind farm is expected to start generating electricity by early 2023.

