RLB brings in chief digital officer

RLB UK chief digital officer Matt Sharp

Matt Sharp joins RLB UK with information technology expertise gained from working with various organisations, including Marks & Spencer, Westfield, Aecom and Sovereign Housing Association.

In 2017 became the first member of the British Computing Society to represent IT professionals on the Construction Industry Council.

The recruitment of a chief digital officer comes on the back of the appointment of Andrew Reynolds as chief executive in November as part of a restructuring of the employee-owned business.

RLB UK chief executive Andrew Reynolds said: “The combination of Matt’s digital capabilities and his industry relationships and insight will be an enormous asset as we drive the delivery of our digital strategy.”

Matt Sharp added: “Joining RLB UK as its first chief digital officer at such an interesting time in the industry’s technical transformation is very exciting. I am really looking forward to working with the team to further develop our digital capabilities and optimising technical solutions for our clients as well as contributing to wider industry collaboration and debate in this fast moving and vital area.”

