RLB completes leadership team

Sarah Draper joins RLB UK from Gerald Eve, where she was human resources director, and takes over from Hilary Richardson, who is retiring after 30 years with the company.

The appointment of a head of people & culture completes the restructure which RLB UK outlined in November 2019., when Andrew Reynolds became chief executive with the plan of adding two new senior leadership board directors for people & culture and digital transformation. Matt Sharp joined RLB UK in January 2020 as the company’s first chief digital officer.

Andrew Reynolds said: “As an employee owned business, people and culture is at the very core of our success. I am very pleased to welcome Sarah Draper who joins the team to lead in this fundamental area. Sarah’s breadth of knowledge and experience will be a truly valuable asset as we drive the business forward during these unprecedented times. I would also like to thank Hilary Richardson who has been instrumental in embedding our people & culture ethos as we have grown our business.”

Sarah Draper UK added: “People and culture is so important in any organisation, but more so now than ever before. It’s great to be able to join a company that already fosters a best in class approach to their people and be part of their growth and success story.”

