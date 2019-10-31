RLB in for Bristol council housing drive

Bristol city councillor Paul Smith (left) and RLB UK partner Richard Quarry

RLB UK will provide employer’s agent and cost consultant services as part of the council’s new build housing programme.

The mayor of Bristol is aiming for 2,000 new homes a year to be built in the city from next year, including 200 by the council.

“Bristol City Council has an ambitious and progressive housing programme for Bristol residents that we are delighted to be supporting,” said RLB UK partner Richard Quarry. “We have worked closely with the council over a number of years, including providing the initial feasibility plans for this current council house development programme. We are really looking forward to supporting the project management team in this next phase which will see at least 300 council homes being built over the next two years and will help make a difference to communities across the city. ”

Councillor Paul Smith, cabinet member for housing, added: “Delivering high quality council housing as part of our overall new build programme is critical to our commitment to producing sustainable affordable housing. We are always keen to collaborate with partners, such as Rider Levett Bucknall, whose built environment expertise will support the existing internal development team to ensure we meet our targets and create the best balanced communities for Bristol residents.”

