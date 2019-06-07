RLB recruits programme management chief

Darron Cox

Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) has recruited Darron Cox as part of a push to grow its programme management workload to 30% of its UK business.

Mr Cox has previously worked for Atkins and PwC LLP but most recently was leading procurement and commercial programmes as part of Aecom’s management services business.

RLB UK director Andrew Reynolds said: “Programme management is a significant and growing service in our portfolio that we forecast will represent 30% of our business by 2030 and Darron’s appointment further boosts our capability in this dynamic area.”

Darron Cox added: “RLB UK has an excellent reputation in delivering complex programmes and I am excited to be joining the team and building on the business’ recent growth in this area. I am looking forward to continuing this momentum and working with clients across all our sectors, strengthening our UK presence.”

RLB UK’s programme management clients include the Department for Work & Pensions, McDonald’s, Sodexo and Tesco.