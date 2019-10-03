RLB to manage landmark Midlands schemes

Jaguar Land Rover's new global parts logistics centre will be nearly three million square feet

RLB will take the role of employer’s agent, cost consultant, principal designer and project manager for both Peddimore Employment Park and the recently approved Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) global parts logistics centre.

Peddimore, a few miles from Junction 9 on the M42, gained planning permission in August for 2.7 million square feet of manufacturing and industrial space. The JLR global parts logistics centre, close to junction 11 of the M42 in Appleby Magna near Ashby, is 2.94 million sq ft.

Jo Reynolds, managing partner at RLB UK West Midlands, said: “It’s a great accolade to be working on the two most significant construction projects that the West Midlands has seen in the last few years and testament to the close working relationship that the RLB team has with IM Properties. Both projects will help strengthen the economy, produce future employment opportunities and enhance the community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk