Road worker run over by roller

Ayr Sherriff Court heard this week that on 3rd November 2015 an employee of Newlay Civil Engineering reversed a road roller over the leg of fellow employee, Thomas Shaw. The incident happened at Knockbreck Road, Straiton in South Ayrshire, while the road was beinfg resurfaced.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the roller was operating without a flashing beacon and the reversing alarm was not working.

Newlay Civil Engineering Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 5(1) of the Provision & Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 and was fined £15,400.

HSE principal inspector Graeme McMinn said after the hearing: “This case highlights the importance of regular proactive maintenance and pre-use inspection of work equipment, including flashing beacons and reversing alarms. In this case, Newlay Civil Engineering Ltd failed to effectively maintain their road roller and it could easily have resulted in a fatality.”