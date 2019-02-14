Robertson begins redevelopment of historic Edinburgh sports ground

The Raeburn Place Foundation, the charity responsible for the site, plans to create a modern sports hub with the community at its heart. The ground is the home of Edinburgh Academical FC.

This contract, due to complete this autumn, will see the creation of nine commercial units, temporary changing facilities and function space. Eight of the nine units have already been let to tenants including Marks & Spencer, Waterstones and Edinburgh-based hairdresser Charlie Miller.

Once complete, the Stockbridge ground will have sports and recreation facilities and a Museum of International Rugby. The museum will showcase the heritage of the site and its role in the sport, which saw it host the first rugby international in 1871 and the first Calcutta Cup match in 1879.

Robertson had carried out enabling works at Raeburn Place in 2017.

Robertson Central East managing director David Cairns said: “This is a landmark project for Robertson to be involved with, due to its central location and the importance of the ground in sporting heritage terms. We have been involved in the detailed design stage and are now pleased to be on site and bringing our experience to bear on realising the building.”

Raeburn Place Foundation chairman David Newlands said: ““Much hard work has gone into bringing our plans to fruition and to see the preliminary works completed and the building works beginning on site is a wonderful start to 2019 for everyone who has shown their belief in our vision.”