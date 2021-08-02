Robertson picked for Irvine primary school

The new £12.5m school will support the continued expansion of new housing within the coastal town. It will take in the catchment areas of Montgomerie Park and Knadgerhill to the east of the bustling community.

The school will have 12 classes as well as early learning and childcare provision, with 32 spaces for three- to five-year-olds and 15 spaces for two-year-olds.

It is funded as part of the £2bn Learning Estate Investment Programme.

Hub South West project director Shaun Sandssaid: “We are pleased to be working once again with Robertson Construction, whose experience and expertise will create a truly first-class facility for North Ayrshire Council.

“The school is due to open in August 2023 and, in line with the Scottish government’s targets of achieving net zero carbon by 2030, will aim to achieve a yearly figure of 67kWh per square metre.”

The building will be designed by JM Architects, with PassivHaus design contributed by Glasgow-based ECD Architects.

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing and sustainability work is being delivered by environmental design consultant Atelier Ten and civil and structural work by consulting engineers Blyth & Blyth.

Stewart Preston, interim managing director of Robertson Construction Central West, said: “Over the coming months we will be working closely with our appointed design team to ensure that the building meets the needs of Scotland’s Learning Estate Investment Programme funding. This high-quality learning environment will introduce exciting outdoor learning spaces; integrate with the local community; create an environment to enhance wellbeing and promote inclusivity which will benefit both attainment and the environment while supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

