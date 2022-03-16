Robertson picks Deanestor for Glasgow fit-out

Deanestor will provide kitchens and wardrobe sets for 433 studios and apartments in Holland Park, which is being developed by Moda Living. It is Deanestor’s first build-to-rent contract in Scotland.

The development, which is set around a new public courtyard, will be made up of four buildings of up to 22 storeys, creating a community of about 900 people. The scheme is designed by Haus Collective and delivered by Ryder Architecture.

Deanestor is manufacturing L-shaped and linear kitchens in 18 different configurations for the one-, two- and three-bed apartments.

Deanestor Scotland managing director Ramsay McDonald said: “We engaged with Robertson at the early pre-construction planning stages of this project and so were able to develop the furniture solutions to meet Moda Living’s stringent design, cost, quality, and programme requirements. We look forward to starting on site, and to completing the furniture and fit-out works by spring 2023.

“Holland Park will help to address a significant under-supply of quality homes for rent in Glasgow whilst contributing to the cityscape. Demand for our kitchen and fitted bedroom furniture solutions continues to rise in the fast-growing UK build-to-rent sector.”

Deanestor’s sister company, Offsite Solutions, is also working on the Holland Park project, manufacturing bathroom pods in its third contract for Moda Living.

