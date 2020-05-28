Robertson ready for Blackpool revamp

A new hotel is part of the sceme

This phase of development will see the demolition of the existing Wilko store, the completion of the new tramway interchange at Blackpool North Station, a new underpass, a four-star Holiday Inn hotel and restaurant, and new retail outlets.

The start of the demolition marks phase two of the Talbot Gateway project in Blackpool. The first phase was a Sainsbury’s supermarket and an office development.

Robertson has been appointed main contractor by Blackpool Council and its development partner, Muse Developments. Demolition and construction work is expected to take around two years.

Robertson North West managing director Dirk Pittaway said: “Talbot Gateway’s regeneration continues to gather pace and as a growing business in the region we are thrilled to be playing our part. Robertson has significant experience in the hotels sector and we will use that to deliver a facility that is best in class and something everyone in Blackpool can be proud of.

“We will work closely throughout with Blackpool Council and Muse Developments, who have both shown real commitment and drive in continuing to progress the project during recent months. Clear procedures, including social distancing, will be in place to ensure the safety of everyone involved on site."

Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn said: “The team have been working tirelessly around the clock to ensure that the delivery of this flagship commercial development stays on course and goes ahead as planned. We are confident that all the correct procedures have been put in place to secure the health and safety of all the construction workers, which is our top priority at this critical time, and we will be monitoring activity on site very closely to ensure that all the government workplace guidelines are followed.

“As we emerge out of the current emergency crisis and into a period of recovery and rebuilding, it is really important that as a community we stay committed and focused to the successful delivery of the ongoing regeneration projects throughout the town, to ensure the town is in the best possible place it can be to achieve economic recovery, improve long term resilience, create new opportunities and secure long-term jobs for the people of Blackpool.

“Phase Two of Talbot Gateway will transform this key entrance into Blackpool and we are delighted to be one step closer to realising our long term ambitions for the town.”

Muse Developments director Mike Horner said: “This is currently an unprecedented time for everyone across the country, which is creating new challenges for developers and contractors to maintain construction activity while working within government guidelines. We’re completely focused on this challenge with health and safety at the top of our agenda. At the same time, we’re also working with our partners to make sure we continue to bring forward important developments that will bring both economic and social prosperity to our towns and cities when it’s needed most.”

