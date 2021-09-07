Robertson set to sign for Kirkintilloch sports centre

The council agreed at its meeting yesterday (6th September) to proceed with the development of Kirkintilloch Community Sports Complex. The construction contract with Robertson Construction will be concluded this week, allowing the building of the new facility to proceed.

The complex will be built on a vacant brownfield development site to the west of Park Burn in Kirkintilloch, close to the council’s office campus in the Southbank area of the town.

Joint council leader Andrew Polson said: “We are delighted to be entering into contract with Robertson Construction to deliver this fantastic new sports facility. The pitch complex, complete with spectators stand, will be an excellent new asset for Kirkintilloch and the wider East Dunbartonshire area, and will contribute to the aims of our Local Outcomes Improvement Plan - specifically health improvement - through the availability of the great sporting facilities at the complex to local schools, and community organisations and groups.”

The Council will fund the £5m development and undertake a marketing exercise of the facility as it nears completion, seeking prospective tenants. It will also require prospective tenants to commit to the delivery of a programme of community activities throughout the duration of the lease.

Moody added: “Progressing the construction contract is an exciting step in delivering this great new sports facility for the area. In addition to the community benefits of the pitch and the additional facilities at the site, including increasing access to sporting activities to promote physical and mental wellbeing, access will also be provided for local schools.”

