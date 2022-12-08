Robertson starts on £31m Flintshire school rebuild

Artist's impression of the new Argoed High School campus

The £31m project is the first to start through the Welsh Education Partnership Company (WEPCo) using the Welsh government’s mutual investment funding model (MIM).

Under the MIM arrangement, similar to a public private partnership or private finance initiative (PFI), Robertson Facilities Management will deliver the hard facilities management services for the campus on completion of the build from November 2024.

The new two-storey campus, to be built on the site of existing Argoed High School in Mynydd Isa and provide nursery, primary and secondary schooling, from ages 3 to 16. With a gross internal floor area of 10, 507 sqm, the primary and high school will remain as separate schools operating from a single building with some shared facilities.

The school has been designed t0 be BREEAM excellent and will be net zero carbon in operation.

Demolition of the old high school buildings and formation of new games’ pitches where they stand is scheduled to be completed by September 2025.

Robertson Group chief executive Elliot Robertson said: “Our Construction North West and Facilities Management teams have been working tirelessly with WEPCo to reach financial close and activity on the site will begin in earnest in the coming weeks. Robertson is proud to be the contractor of choice for both the build and on-going FM hard services provision.”

WEPCo chief executive Christian Stanbury added: “This is the first WEPCo project to reach financial close and to commence on site. This project will set a benchmark for the future delivery of education facilities in Wales and is set to bring more than just academic attainment to Flintshire.

“We are pleased to have Robertson Construction North West as part of our strong team which has the capabilities to create a truly wonderful learning space that will bring additional long-term benefits through its net zero operation capabilities. Mynydd Isa Campus heralds a welcome change to the Welsh education portfolio, and we look forward to continuing working closely with the entire team to make years of preparation and planning a reality.”

