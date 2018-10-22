Robertson submits plans for £23m St Andrews scheme

It has applied to Fife Council for planning permission for the scheme, which would represent an investment of £23m into the town.

In addition to a 90-bed hotel and 100-bed student accommodation, the mixed-use development at Abbey Park will also incorporate a park with an area of about 3,500m2.

"There is a clear demand for a mid-range hotel which will help to encourage people, whether in St Andrews for business or leisure, to visit Fife and help to deliver the Fife Economic Partnership ambition to increase visitor expenditure,” said Robertson Property managing director Katherine Mackintosh. “Similarly, there are around 4,000 students unable to access dedicated student accommodation and these plans will help to ease demand on private properties and the pressure on rental levels. The new landscaped park will be a welcome addition to the town and will be open to all in St Andrews – not just those living in the student accommodation or staying at the hotel.”

Mackintosh added that the proposals have been developed following feedback from community consultations that were held in October 2017 and June 2018. These influenced the design and resulted in the buildings being moved north, creating a new green space at the heart of the development.

Robertson is finalising legal agreements with operators for both the hotel and student accommodation. Pending approval of the planning application, Robertson aims to begin work on the site by summer 2019 with the buildings operational by autumn 2020. The application was submitted on Robertson’s behalf by planning and design consultancy Barton Willmore.

“The proposal has been designed to provide a distinctive mixed-use development in an elegant, responsive and contemporary style, forming a backdrop to a new park set at the heart of the St Leonards area,” said Barton Willmore architecture director Stuart Bishop.