Robertson teams up with Scottish regulator

The Sustainable Growth Agreement (SGA) is the first in Scotland to focus on environmental performance across an entire supply chain. It is intended to allow both organisations to evolve new and innovative processes around supply chain engagement and development.

Robertson has a wide and varied supply chain of suppliers and subcontractors covering all elements in Scotland and the wider UK. It has recently been verified as ‘carbon neutral’ and has said that it will continue to champion the environment with its supply chain by setting clear benchmarks, enhancing awareness and knowledge, and increasing environmental performance.

The partnership aims to help amplify support for the businesses in the Robertson supply chain to meet their environmental obligations and encourage them to move beyond compliance by supporting the transition to a circular net zero economy. The intention is to develop a sector where water, energy and materials are managed efficiently and carbon emissions are reduced - creating places where businesses, communities and nature can prosper within the resources of one planet.

Terry A’Hearn, sepa’s chief executive, said: “In 2018 I challenged Scotland’s business leaders to face up to the scale of the environmental challenge facing us. I explained that only great leaders would understand that it is an opportunity for their businesses and organisations to help solve - it while creating economic success.

“That’s why I’m delighted that we have signed a Sustainable Growth Agreement with Robertson, a company that not only has great leaders as my fellow signatories – but is a great leader in its sector. This is the first agreement between SEPA and a tier 1 construction, housing, infrastructure and support services business and it creates a real opportunity to communicate the aspirations, challenges and opportunities for environmental performance in Scotland to a wide audience.

“The eyes of the world will be on Scotland this year in the run up to COP26. They’ll see a country that has already committed to being a world leader in addressing climate change, that is already taking ambitious steps to drive a low carbon economy and that is committed to creating new opportunities for a stronger and more inclusive economy and society. But we can do more and we need even more great leaders to have the leadership, the courage and the vision to see the opportunity and take it. I hope our SGA with Robertson will inspire others to answer the call as well.”

Elliot Robertson, Robertson Group’s chief executive officer, said: “At Robertson we fully recognise the role that we play in assuring a sustainable future. We have worked closely with SEPA for a number of years and we are proud to formalise and build upon our relationship through the signing of the SGA.

“For a number of years now we have been committed to understanding and reducing the impact that our operations can have. As part of our 2030 Responsible Business Strategy we have set ambitious goals and we are confident that the work that we will do through the partnership will help achieve these with the support of our supply chain.

“We are confident that this agreement will have a positive impact on our operations and we look forward to facing the challenges ahead and to being part of the delivery of an inclusive net zero society.”

