The depot, next to the strategic Currie substation serving Edinburgh and the Lothians, will replace older facilities. The two-storey, 827m² building will bring together office and workshop accommodation, supported by a reconfigured operational yard and associated external works. The wider redevelopment covers 3,500m² and includes the demolition of existing on-site buildings alongside hard landscaping, electric vehicle charging and accessible parking.

Threesixty's design, Robertson says, combines industrial functionality with a modern, adaptable workplace. The building will feature black standing-seam metal cladding with contrasting copper-toned detailing, natural timber internal finishes and open-plan office space designed to maximise natural light.

Work on the project, carefully phased to avoid disruption to live operations, will commence in December, with the redeveloped depot expected to be complete by summer 2028.