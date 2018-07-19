Robertson turnover reaches £715m

Robertson founder and executive chairman Bill Robertson

Robertson says that when it files its accounts for the year to 31st March 2018, they will show revenue topping £715m, an increase of more than 25% from the previous year’s £572m.

Group chief executive Derek Shewan said that the revenue growth followed a five-year plan put in place after the demise of the private finance initiative (PFI) where Robertson had grown a strong presence.

Major projects of the past year include the £140m Macallan distillery and visitor centre in Speyside, which was handed over in May 2018, and the £330m Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre (AECC), the largest Robertson project in its 52-year history.

Robertson founder and executive chairman Bill Robertson said: “We have worked hard at making sure the business has a strong market presence with a client and defined sector focus. This strategic approach has allowed us to play to many of our strengths, which has in turn supported our growth in larger projects since 2010.”

He added: “At present, we have 237 live infrastructure contracts including schools, universities, residential homes, leisure centres, roads, and bridges, retail outlets and warehousing spanning Scotland and north England.

“We adopt a clear strategy of focus and high-quality deliverability and profitability which provides the best project outcomes for our valued customers and suppliers and a sustainable business into the future. We are in a robust position to continue our momentum which has recently seen our involvement in major opportunities such as the Macallan, the AECC and Balfour Hospital in Orkney – all of which have demanded us to excel.”