Robertson turnover tops £600m

In the 12 months to 30th June 2022, Robertson Group (Holdings) grew revenue by 5% to £616m (2021: £588m) and pre-tax profit by 21% to £20.5m (2021: £16.9m).

Turnover was below budgeted levels, but given the economic conditions, the Robertson family that owns the business was satisfied with the results.

The current year – ending June 2023 – is proving stickier, however, and next year could see a dip in the numbers.

“We anticipate that in the coming year as we continue to face the challenges of the economic climate that project start delays caused by inflation may influence our next year’s results,” said chief executive Elliot Robertson.

Of the 2022 results, he said: “We are pleased with a strong set of results in a challenging market, delivering quality of earnings, which builds on the progress made last year and reflects the diversity of our offering and strength in the marketplace.

“We operate in a highly competitive marketplace where quality product and services delivered on time and to budget are imperative and one of our key differentiators. The current social and economic climate continues to be challenging for the sectors we operate in due to labour availability, and unprecedented levels of inflation across materials and energy. However, our strong relationships with our customers and supplier base, enables us to collaborate with our stakeholders to deliver the best outcomes for all concerned.

“Our family of businesses comprises a diverse portfolio of infrastructure-based product and service solutions, producing a mix of long and short-term cash flows, profits and investments creating value and opportunity from the broad offering we give to our markets.

“Our outlook is healthy, and going forward we will continue to provide the best solutions to meet the needs of our customers, while focussing on our people, supply chain, innovation, sustainability and productivity.”

Throughout the year, Robertson operated across more than 200 construction sites, developments and 5,852 facilities management locations throughout Scotland and England.

Robertson Construction Group comprises eight regional businesses, plus a civil engineering division and a major projects division. It turned over £460m.

Robertson Facilities Management (RFM) , which has 1,500 employees, contributed revenue of £118m.

Other divisions include Robertson Timber Engineering (RTE), Robertson Capital Projects and Urban Union, which used to be a joint venture but is now wholly owned by Robertson Group. Urban Union is a vehicle for long term regeneration and place creation that currently operates from five developments across Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Despite project starts being delayed, Elliot Robertson is confident about the future of the company founded by his father Bill in 1966. “We have been in operation for 57 years, facing numerous economic challenges along the way and we have confidence in our direction of travel as we continue to make positive growth and contribute to the UK economy,” he said. “Our solid balance sheet and capital base, reinforces our confidence that we will perform in the line with our forecasts.”

