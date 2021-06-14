Robustrack hooks up with Dean Equipment

The Articulator

As part of a wider co-operation agreement, Dean Equipment has appointed Robustrack as a distributor for the Articulator handling device that it manufactures.

Robustrack is owned and managed by Davide Cerca and Bobby Heslop. Based in Ingleton on the southern edge of the Lake District, it became UK sole dealer for Eurocomach excavators earlier this year. It is also an Engcon distributor.

Kent-based Dean Equipment Ltd is owned by Tim Dean, who also set up the Sandhurst group of companies.

Davide Cerca of Robustrack said: “This feels like a natural step for Robustrack and having the opportunity to work with Tim, with his extensive knowledge and experience of the industry, is invaluable.”

Tim Dean said: “I have noted over many years Robustrack’s growth in stature. Robustrack has been a valued supplier to my companies and I have seen that Davide and Bobby, with backing of their efficient and supportive team, manage their business and, importantly, its promotion in a customer-friendly and professional way. Their progression in product distribution has been remarkable and I am very pleased that I and my team shall be working in collaboration with the Robustrack team to augment their existing excellent distribution business, bringing to it the facilities, location and the long experience of Dean Equipment Ltd for exponential growth and product support, to the benefit of customers on both sides.”

