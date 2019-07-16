Rokla acquires crushing and screening buckets

Hartl screening bucket

The deal includes the use of the Hartl brand, inventory and intellectual property. The sale price was not disclosed. The Hartl family’s Modular Solutions Division is not included in the deal.

Both companies are young. Hartl Engineering & Marketing GmbH was established in 2011 by brothers Dominik and Alexander Hartl. Based in Langenburg, Germany, Rokla has been making rotary cutters under the Rockwheel brand since 2013.

"The market for Hartl’s product offering has developed well in recent years and this acquisition promises to further strengthen Rokla’s position as a leading supplier of excavator attachments," said Robert Piasecki, managing partner of Rokla. "Rockwheel and Hartl products are particularly complimentary, making the rationale behind the deal even more compelling for customers. In short, we concentrate the efforts.”

Alexander Hartl said that selling the crusher/screening business would free up resources to concentrate on the family‘s Xelectrix energy storage business.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk