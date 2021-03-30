Ronan Clancy joins executive board

Ronan Clancy

Ronan Clancy becomes the second grandson of the founder to join the board of the company, which was set up by Michael Clancy in 1958.

Ronan is the son of Dermot Clancy, joint chairman until his death in 2019, and cousin of Matt Cannon, who took over as chief executive in 2019. Dermot’s brother Kevin Clancy remains chairman of the £300m turnover business.

Ronan Clancy has worked within the family business since 2010, progressing through a number of operational management roles within the company’s water frameworks and completing an MBA at Imperial College London in 2014, before taking on responsibility for future business. In 2019 he moved to lead Clancy’s alliance frameworks with Anglian Water. In his new role, he heads up the company’s focus on new market opportunities.

Michael Cape takes over from Ronan Clancy as framework director for Anglian Water.

Chief executive Matt Cannon said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ronan to join an executive board which has the benefit of expertise both from within and outside our family. His understanding of our industry, our business and our future vision has been shaped from working here for eleven years, but also from watching his father and uncle build the company that we know as Clancy today.

“As an independent business, we have the ability to set our own ambitions for the future. We have given ourselves a series of key objectives for the next five years: to harness technology for the good of the planet, to reimagine how we work, to be smart investors, and to be an employer of choice within our sector. By looking at new growth opportunities that align with our existing specialisms, we see huge opportunity to achieve these goals in a way that is good for communities, the environment and our team.”

Ronan Clancy said: “The ambition to build back better from the pandemic is driving huge infrastructure investment – from road and rail, to homes, to clean energy. All of those new projects will need new and expanded connections to be successful. As a business with over 60 years’ expertise and an independent model that sees us invest directly in our team, technology and ways of working, we work positively with our clients and bring something unique to the marketplace.

“I am incredibly excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for Clancy and am humbled to have been asked to join the executive board of this amazing business that Grandad started and Dad and Uncle Kevin built.

“The strength of our business, forward order book and the investment being seen in our sector brings the opportunity for us to pursue managed expansion. I wish that Dad was here to see it, but I know he would be proud of where we are today and just as excited about the future as me.”

