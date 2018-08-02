Roof fall results in £32k fine

Beverley Magistrates court heard how, on 27th March 2015, an operative from Duncan Plumbing Heating & Electrics was installing a flue system for a biomass heating system at a farm in North Yorkshire. He had attempted to work from a ladder at the side of the outbuilding but when this proved ineffective, he climbed onto the roof to complete the works. Whilst working on the roof, he fell approximately two metres through the fragile cement sheet, suffering injuries including a broken ankle.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company had failed to plan the installation of the heating system adequately. It also found the company failed to provide suitable work at height equipment such as a mobile elevated work platform, edge protection, crawl boards, a roof ladder or scaffolding.

Duncan Plumbing Heating & Electrics Ltd of Rudgate Business Park, Tockwith, North Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. It was fined £32,000 and ordered to pay £2,424.60 in costs.