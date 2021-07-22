Roofers fined £30k after fall

Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court heard that on 4th February 2020, the worker had accessed the roof using a ladder and was working on his knees with his side to the open edge while fitting a rubber trim. There wasn’t any edge protection in place and he fell from the roof. He sustained a broken hip, fractures to his foot and knee damage as a result of the fall.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the work was not suitably planned. Although the company owned edge protection and suitable equipment to provide access to the roof, it was not used to carry out work on the garage. There was no suitable audit system to monitor what equipment was being used.

AES (Roofing Contractors) Ltd of Ankerdine Road, Worcester, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005.The company was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay costs of £510.30.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Aaron Fisher said: “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related fatalities in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well known.

“Companies should be aware that unsafe work at height without suitable and sufficient controls in place is not acceptable. HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

