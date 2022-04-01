Roofing certification schemes join forces

The operations of RoofCERT, the new certification scheme for individual roofing operatives, are being incorporated into the trading activities of its sister business NFRC CPS, the corporate self-certification scheme.

NFRC Group chief executive James Talman said: “NFRC CPS is founded on certifying companies involved in roof refurbishment work and is held accountable through its ISO17065 UKAS accreditation. RoofCERT is focused on individual certification and is a natural extension to CPS processes and procedures. Companies operating in compliance markets will be able to demonstrate that apart from their company credentials their workforce meet current mandated technical competencies through ongoing re-validation of skills.”

He added: “RoofCERT will continue to reach out to all installers in the industry as increasingly the demand for proof of competency increases, be it due to market demands on matters of building safety, CSCS grandfather rights card renewals or providing assurance to a homeowner to name a few. The ambition is that roofers see being RoofCERT certified as a symbol of their professional competency, earnt through personal development and valued as a differentiator.”

Tanya Cooper, NFRC CPS managing director, added: “Our CPS team is committed to building on the foundations of the programme and to supporting all those who have invested their time and energy in getting RoofCERT off the ground. It is highly encouraging that there is a strong pipeline of registrations and our immediate priority is assisting these roofers to achieve their certified status.”

