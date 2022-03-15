Roofing firm fined £22k after lad’s fall

While working on the roof a building at Havers Hill in Eastfield, Scarborough, a 20-year old labourer fell three metres through a gap in the scaffolding.

York Magistrates’ Court heard how the young man landed on an office roof below but sustained hand and wrist injuries.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that when the labourer was moving insulation panels on the roof, he stumbled and fell through the gap. Although Infiniti Roofing & Construction Ltd had taken measures to reduce the risk of a fall the scaffolding did not fully extend along the roof in the area where the insulation panels were stacked and stored. The fall caused the labourer to sustain a dislocation to his left wrist and a broken bone in his hand which has required him to undergo several operations.

The incident took place more than four years ago, on 15th November 2017, but has only reached court this month.

Infiniti Roofing & Construction Ltd of Cayton Low Road, Scarborough, North Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company has been fined £22,667 and ordered to pay £7,228 in costs.

HSE inspector Jayne Towey said after the hearing: “The accident could have been prevented if edge protection, constructed and installed to industry standards, was in place where there was a risk of a fall from height.”

