Rotherham's Forge Island plans approved

CGI of the Forge Island development

The mixed-use development, being led for the council by Morgan Sindall’s regeneration division Muse Developments, will include a cinema, hotel and restaurants in the town centre.

It will be built on the site of the 18th century Walker Brothers’ first iron foundry. A new footbridge will connect the development to the rest of the town centre.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering has already started work on the multi million pound first phase works on Forge Island, including flood defence and enabling work, including retaining walls, terrace seating and public spaces.

Muse development director Dan Needham said: “It’s testament to the hard work of all partners that we’ve now received unanimous approval from the council to deliver Forge Island. It’s the next stage on our journey to deliver this truly special scheme, which will be completed safely and in line with government guidance.

“At Muse, we’re working closely with our public-sector partners to support them in the delivery of place-changing regeneration schemes that will drive economic and social prosperity when it’s needed most. Forge Island represents what can be achieved when the best of the public and private sector come together with the same vision, drive and goal in mind.”

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: ”It‘s fantastic to see the plans for Forge Island approved by the planning board which is particularly important as the town centre begins to find its feet again as lockdown eases a little. We know residents are keen to see the area develop and this is an important milestone towards delivering a scheme which is a catalyst for the wider regeneration of the rest of the town centre.

“A lot of hard work has gone into putting these plans together and we’re determined to see Rotherham Town Centre thrive, not just survive.”

