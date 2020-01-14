Rototilt takes direct role in Scottish market

A daughter company of Rototilt is to take over from Highland Hammer Hire in looking after sales and warranty repair in Scotland.

HHH, which has supplied Rototilt since January 2018 will hand over all responsibility for sales and warranty repair to Rototilt Ltd, a daughter company of Rototilt AB Sweden.

Callum Mackintosh of HHH said: “We have been very successful over the last few years supplying and providing service support to customers all over Scotland and beyond who have purchased Rototilt products. We have raised installation standards and driven up those standards amongst competitors too. We have also successfully carried out some of the most technically demanding installations on a variety of specialist machines.

“Our record for sales and marketing of Rototilt in Scotland is so successful that we have increased the market share to the point that it is now sustainable for Rototilt Ltd to supply direct. This has always been the long-term strategy for Rototilt in the UK and Ireland replicating how it trades direct around the world. Having built up a strong reputation over the last five years in the supply and servicing of tiltrotators, we will continue to work with key manufacturers to supply new tiltrotators to customers and dealerships across Scotland.”

HHH Service and HHH Service partners will no longer be contracted to carry out any work for Rototilt Ltd but the team will continue to support and service customers who have invested in Rototilt.

