Route selected for £150m Norwich link road

The Norwich Western Link is one of Norfolk County Council’s key infrastructure priorities. It is expected to significantly improve travel between the A47 and Broadland Northway west of Norwich. The hope is to start construction before the end of 2022.

The preferred route, now agreed upon, is a 3.9 mile dual carriageway that would link from the roundabout at the western end of Broadland Northway, cross the River Wensum on a viaduct and join the A47 via an improved junction at Wood Lane, which forms part of Highways England’s plan to dual the A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton.

The preferred route was selected following a public consultation process in summer 2018.

The total cost of delivering the Norwich Western Link, including inflation, is estimated at £153m and, subject to securing funding and completing necessary statutory processes, the county council is aiming to open the road to traffic in early 2025.

Together with the A47 dualling between North Tuddenham and Easton, due to get under way in early 2022, it would create a fully dual carriageway orbital route around Norwich.

Cllr Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said: “This is an important day for the county. We know there is strong backing for this link road to be created and agreeing the preferred route takes us another step closer to starting construction in late 2022.

“We’re very conscious of our responsibilities in making the Norwich Western Link a reality, to local residents, to the environment and to delivering the best outcome for the whole of Norfolk. This route balances all these considerations, limiting environmental impacts, having a high cost-to-benefit ratio, reducing congestion and rat-running on existing roads, minimising the impact on communities and properties, and receiving considerable support through our recent consultation.”

