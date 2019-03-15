RSK adds archaeology firm

RSK environment and planning director Sarah Mogford, Headland MD Tim Holden and RSK chief Alan Ryder

Headland Archaeology is RSK’s 20th acquisition since 2016 and its 11th of the past 12 months.

RSK has accelerated its acquisition spree since securing funding from Ares Capital Europe and a revolving credit facility provided by NatWest in December 2018.

Headland Archaeology’s 170-strong team provides commercial archaeology services to major construction projects. Founded in 1996, it works out of four regional offices in Luton, Hereford, Leeds and Edinburgh.

Its recent projects include mitigation works on the Aberdeen bypass and the £1.5bn A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme.

Headland Archaeology’s current leadership team, including managing director Tim Holden, will join RSK. Headland Archaeology will become part of RSK’s environment and planning division under the direction of Sarah Mogford. The existing RSK archaeology and heritage business will merge with Headland Archaeology’s consultancy team.

RSK’s founder and chief executive Alan Ryder said: “I am excited to welcome Headland Archaeology into RSK because, like us, their people and clients are at the core of what they are about. The success that the business has already seen is a testament to their leaders and all their employees. I am looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

In the current financial year, RSK has now completed nine acquisitions: Central Alliance, Non Destructive Testing Services, Copeland Wedge Associates, Twig, CAN, PB Drilling, BTS Group, the TBF Contracting businesses, Pellings and now Headland Archaeology.

RSK now has more than 3,000 employees and an annual turnover of more than £200m.