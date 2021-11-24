RSK bolts on Leeds surveyors

From its core business as an environmental consultancy, RSK continues to expand its reach with acquisitions. It has averaged 10 acquisitions a year since 2016.

Centara is RSK’s fifth acquisition of the month, having already picked up Carbon Zero Consulting, Envireau Water, Enviroflow and Streetwise UK.

Over the past 12 months it has acquired MWH Treatment, Water Research Council (WRc), Nicholas O’Dwyer and Binnies (formally the UK and Asia water businesses of Black & Veatch) and specialist geotechnical contractor TechnikGS, among others.

The latest acquisition, Centara, provides surveying and engineering services to the UK rail, engineering, construction, utilities and electricity transmission and distribution sectors. It has 60 employees and counts Balfour Beatty, Mace, National Grid and Network Rail among its clients.

Centara will join RSK’s Geosciences and Engineering division.

Ken Brown, managing director of Centara, said: “This union will enable us to further develop our business as part of a larger organisation and will also benefit our clients through the extended service offering that we can put forward with the support of other RSK group businesses.

“The RSK business model of enabling acquisitions to continue autonomously, but with the support of a wider group, was exactly what we were looking for. We look forward to growing our business and to contributing to the expansion of the RSK group.”

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder added: “The acquisition will offer RSK the opportunity to grow and improve its existing service mapping and topographic surveying offering while also adding new services in high voltage electrical design and planning, and bureau services. Centara also complements RSK’s expanding sustainability-related services, as the business is well placed to support the UK’s investment in renewable energy through providing services for connecting renewable energy sources to the existing power grid and implementing the UK’s electric vehicle charging network.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk