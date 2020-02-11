RSK bolts on river restoration specialist

RSK, which has already made 30 niche acquisitions since 2016, has now taken over Salix, which specialises in river restoration and erosion control.

Salix River & Wetland Services Limited also specialises in spillway and shoreline protection, inland dredging and wetland habitat creation schemes, as both designer/consultant and contractor.

Recent projects include the River Nairn restoration project, the Yearl Weir riverbank stabilisation for United Utilities, a large-scale habitat creation project at Hoverton Broad in the Norfolk Broads for Natural England and numerous river restoration projects for Affinity Water.

The 30-strong business has five offices, in Thetford, Burton-on-Trent, Cheltenham, Swansea and Inverness.

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder said: “Their services are an excellent complement to the group and will allow both businesses to expand their service offering. Bringing together our long histories of successful and sustainability focused projects and experience of delivering innovative solutions in a range of sectors will enable us to deliver added value to our combined client base.”

Salix will continue to be led by managing director David Holland, supported by construction director Pete Barlow and financial director Edward Raker. Salix will become part of RSK’s agricultural, land and property management division under the direction of Ian Strudwick.

David Holland said: “When I founded Salix 16 years ago, my core philosophy and ethos was to create an environmental business with strong sustainability principles that would lead the market in innovation for managing our rivers and wetlands. Our method is to combine ‘softer” solutions and to work with, rather than against, natural processes in a balanced way, and we see joining RSK as an opportunity to not only expand this approach but also to continue growing our business without having to sacrifice our culture and values.’’

Salix is the latest acquisition under RSK’s funding package from Ares Capital Europe and a revolving credit facility provided by NatWest announced in December 2018. RSK now employs more than 3,600 staff in more than 130 offices worldwide and has an annual turnover in excess of £250m

Previous RSK acquisitions since 2016 are: ADAS, Dynamic Sampling, JB Site Investigations, Acies, KMGP, Ian Farmer Associates, Cole Jarman, Up & Under Group, CJ Associates, RSKW, Central Alliance, Non Destructive Testing Services, Copeland Wedge Associates, Twig, CAN, PB Drilling, BTS Group, the TBF Contracting businesses, Pellings, Dr Tillmanns & Partner, Headland Archaeology, Drilling Supplies & Hire Services, Consents Solutions, Biocensus, Adverbo, RAW Technology, Geocore Site Investigations, Ecologia Environmental Solutions, ATP, and Silcock Leedham Group.

