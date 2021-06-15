RSK returns to Ireland for latest acquisition

Cecil Shine

Minerex Environmental is the latest addition to the RSK group as it continues in its aim of bringing additional services in-house. The latest announcement marks RSK’s ninth acquisition of the 2021/2022 financial year and follows the acquisitions of fellow Ireland-headquartered businesses Nicholas O’Dwyer and Smith & Kennedy Architects, which were acquired in March 2020 and April 2021, respectively.

Minerex Environmental, which was founded in 1994, services in the hydrogeological and environmental fields to clients in both the public and private sectors, including Sisk, BAM, JJ Rhatigan, Park Developments and Saint-Gobain. It has a team of 18 geologists, hydrogeologists, environmental scientists and environmental engineers that specialises in all areas of groundwater; dewatering, water treatment and drainage; contaminated land assessments; soil classifications and dig plans; impact studies; environmental monitoring; and environmental compliance.

Minerex’s managing director Cecil Shine and its existing leadership, workforce, strategy and brand will remain in place as the company joins RSK’s European division under the direction of Nigel Board.

Shine said: “This is a great move for Minerex Environmental and ensures an increasingly stable and broad company for years to come. Our team is highly experienced, specialised, knowledgeable, and practical. Above all, they possess a can-do, positive attitude. Our core values to be clear, concise and relevant, and offer value to our clients in a practical, innovative and intelligent way with integrity from beginning to end, are respected by RSK. Joining forces will allow us to retain these values while scaling up both within and beyond Ireland. After growing this business for 27 years I am delighted to see the opportunities this will bring to our team to gain experience across a range of new markets and with a highly diverse group of clients.”

RSK chief executive officer and founder Alan Ryder added: “I’m pleased to welcome Cecil and the entire Minerex business into the group. Its services, particularly those in the area of dewatering, are an excellent addition to our offering, but more importantly, the business shares our goal of delivering environmentally and socially sustainable solutions to some of the greatest challenges of our time.”

RSK is investing in the development of new businesses and bolt-on acquisitions, as well as equipment and facilities. Based on its current trajectory and strategy, the business anticipates that by 2025 it will be delivering an annual turnover of £1bn and will employ 10,000 people around the world.

