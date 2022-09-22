RSK takes over Spencer ECA

Spencer Group includes Quantum Geotechnic

The acquisition of Spencer brings an additional £10.5m a year turnover and 50 more employees to RSK.

Based in southwest Wales, the acquired business comprises land management and environmental services specialist Spencer Environmental Care Associates (ECA) and sister company Quantum Geotechnic. It styles itself Spencer Group but is not connected to the much larger C Spencer Ltd, which also trades as Spencer Group.

The client list of Spencer ECA and Quantum Geotechnic includes the Welsh government, Morgan Sindall, Kier, Galliford Try, Balfour Beattie, the Forestry Commission, Natural Resource Wales, Lewis Civil Engineering, Highways Agency, Willmott Dixon, Landmark Trust, National Grid, Scottish Power, Taylor Wimpey, Wessex Water, Thames Water, Welsh Water and Western Power Distribution.

Joint managing directors Jamie Jukes and Ross McDermott, who will continue to lead the business, said: “The clear synergy with the RSK Group, along with the opportunities for growth, made the Spencer Group acquisition by RSK a natural choice. More recently, Spencer has supported the renewable energy sector, helping to create many of the UK’s wind and solar installations. The company is also a major provider of bio-energy products. These areas are also those in which many RSK Group companies have been market leaders for some time.”

RSK founder and chief executive Alan Ryder said: “Spencer will expand our service offering in environmental management services, landscaping, groundworks, site clearance, recycling and forestry work, making a significant contribution to the group’s goals. Jamie and Ross’s comment about the synergy between RSK and Spencer is spot-on. Both companies are committed to the most comprehensive health and safety and environmental credentials, investing in sustainable resources and skills development.”

