Rubber rail platforms promise time and carbon savings

the Footprint Modular Platform

According to its designer, Arcadis, the Footprint Modular Platform has the potential to revolutionise rail platform construction, thanks to reduced installation times, low maintenance requirements, and a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The system has been developed for Scott Parnell in partnership with Footprint Civil Solutions and Rosehill Rail.

Breaking the norm of station design and platform installation, the Footprint Modular Platform’s walls are built from individual 100% recycled rubber block, that are sized and weighted for manual handling and designed to simplify the construction process by minimising the requirement for on-track plant.

The system delivers a saving of more than 25,000 kgs of carbon dioxide emissions can be achieved for a typical 36-metre platform extension, when compared to traditional construction methods.

Manufactured in the UK by Rosehill Rail, using a proprietary cold cure compression moulding process for short lead times, the Footprint Modular Platform is made to Network Rail specifications and distributed through Scott Parnell’s network. Each platform can be faced to match the look of the station.

Arcadis principal engineer Ben King said: “We’re very proud to be the design partner of this innovative, low-carbon solution, which reflects our business’ purpose of improving quality of life through the production of sustainable infrastructure. The platform system is also simple to construct, which will reduce the associated health and safety risks of site working on the rail network, providing benefits to all.”

Sharon Meek, Scott Parnell’s rail director (north), said it was an “incredible innovation”. She said: “While we continue to shape our infrastructure to meet modern demands, we must also find solutions which are greener and more efficient. Footprint does just that; the carbon savings are immense and the installation simplified to meet programme constraints and offer the client a solution to constructing greener.”

