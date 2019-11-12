Rusch returns to demolition machinery

Owner/director Ruud Schreijer diversified from crane repair into modifying excavators for long-reach demolition work before closing the doors of the manufacturing operation in early 2013 and retrenched to the core business of crane repair.

He has now decided to return to demolition adaptions.

“Rusch received so many requests for their special demolition machines that it was decided to start again,” he said.

His biggest machine, the RS 7500, is based on a 180-tonne excavator (Cat 6020, Hitachi 1900, Liebherr 994) and has a record-breaking 90-metre reach.

