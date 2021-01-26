Russell Roof Tiles expands Scottish production

It is about to start work at its 11-acre site at Lochmaben, Scotland.

The company employs 140 staff across its three sites - two in Burton and the one in Lochmaben.

The Lochmaben project involves investment in a replacement building that will house a new packing system, including the firm’s first robotic packer. Russell Roof Tiles is also carrying out a full electrical upgrade and introducing mechanical improvements across key machinery. The company said that the benefit this will bring is to increase the capacity of the production line to meet the growing demands for its products, and also help secure the efficiency of this line for future years.

This investment follows on from new moulds purchased for this production line in 2019 and 2020. The company has also invested £70,000 into new staff welfare facilities as well an upgrade and modernisation of its aluminium third round ridge manufacturing equipment.

Andrew Hayward

RRT’s said that it has started 2021 with a strong order book, allowing it to make the latest investment. The company was one of the first it its sector to resume manufacturing last year enabling it to meet pent-up demand. It had ceased production when the first national lockdown was announced in March but business was quickly able to restart production at all of its three sites in May. The company said that this meant that it has been able to maintain good lead times and fulfil a growing order book as construction bounced back.

Managing director Andrew Hayward said: “Over the past five years, we have invested significantly in new plant and equipment at all of our three sites to both increase manufacturing efficiencies and reduce our environmental impact.”

The business is continuing with a recruitment drive across all of its sites.

