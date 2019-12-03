Rydon starts £70m university research facility

Work is under way on site

The construction of the £70m research facility has already begun and marks the latest stage in the development of IAAPS. It is scheduled to open in 2021 at the Bristol & Bath Science Park at Emerson’s Green, Bristol.

The high-profile contract award is a boost for Rydon, which faces a tricky year in 2020 as the official inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire turns its attention to the role of contractors and suppliers in the building renovation works that contributed to the speed and spread of fire.

The University said that it would work closely with both Rydon and equipment supplier AVL to ensure the building and equipment were ‘fully aligned’ with research to be carried out there.

Following the construction of the building envelope, installation of the new equipment will begin in early 2020, with a number of research facilities operational from early 2021.

IAAPS is expected to support the automotive industry in the development of ultra-low emission vehicles.

IAAPS director Gary Hawley said: “We are pleased to have appointed Rydon as the contractors for the new facility. This is an important component in realising the overall vision of IAAPS.”

Rydon regional director Paul Barber added: “This building will house some of the world’s best engineers in a state of the art facility that will positively impact the region and the UK automotive industry. We are proud to bring Rydon’s sector expertise with a passion for considerate construction and look forward to delivering this scheme to an exceptional quality.”

CGI of the finished building

