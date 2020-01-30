Rydon to build £50m Cotswolds retirement village

How Siddington Park might look, in Cotswolds vernacular

Construction of Siddington Park is scheduled to start in spring 2020 on a 12-acre former parkland site on the outskirts of Cirencester.

Rydon’s client is the developer team of retirement home operator Rangeford Villages and investor Octopus Real Estate, who have previously developed retirement villages at Wadswick Green in Wiltshire and Mickle Hill in North Yorkshire.

Siddington Park, their third development together, will have 125 apartments ranging from 642 sq ft (one bed) to 1,798 sq ft (three bedrooms). It is scheduled to be completed in late summer 2022.

Rydon recently delivered Rangeford Village’s £22m Phase 2 (90 units) project at Wadswick Green.

Kevin Beirne, retirement director at Octopus Real Estate, said: “The development is in an idyllic setting and has been designed to complement the existing housing provision in this area for the affluent Cotswolds community. We look forward to seeing the development progress.”

Rangeford Villages chief executive Howard Nankivell added: “The face of the retirement living sector continues to evolve and the growth of our portfolio reflects the growing demand for later living developments like Siddington Park. More and more over 60s are seeking high quality retirement properties that will become a lifestyle investment for them.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk