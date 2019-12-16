Rydon to build Bristol housing

Corbet Close

Curo plans to provide 13 apartments for elderly people by converting its office block at Holly House, with an additional 17 flats to be delivered on the Long Cross pub site and up to 27 houses and maisonettes to be built on the land of the former Rockwell care home.

All the new homes at Corbet Close will be available for social and affordable rent and to purchase through the low cost home ownership scheme, Shared Ownership.

The redevelopment of Corbet Close is part of Curo’s wider investment in the area.

