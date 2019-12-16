Rydon to build Bristol housing

  1. Instagram
Tue December 17 2019

21 hours Housing association Curo Group has awarded Rydon Construction an £8m contract to build 57 new affordable homes at Corbet Close in Lawrence Weston, Bristol.

Curo plans to provide 13 apartments for elderly people by converting its office block at Holly House, with an additional 17 flats to be delivered on the Long Cross pub site and up to 27 houses and maisonettes to be built on the land of the former Rockwell care home.

All the new homes at Corbet Close will be available for social and affordable rent and to purchase through the low cost home ownership scheme, Shared Ownership.

The redevelopment of Corbet Close is part of Curo’s wider investment in the area.

