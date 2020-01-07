Rydon to build Maidstone medical offices

The Kent Medical Campus innovation centre has been designed by Bond Bryan Architects

The four-storey, 37,000 sq ft building – designed by Bond Bryan Architects – will provide high quality flexible office, hot desking and meeting space, conference facilities and business support for small and medium-sized enterprises working in the life science, healthcare and med-tech sectors.

The Kent Medical Campus, between Maidstone town centre and the M20 motorway, is already home to KIMS Hospital and Cygnet Health Care mental health facility, which opened in September 2018. The 30-acre business park has planning permission for a million square feet of commercial development and is characteristic of the wanton urban sprawl that is grinding Maidstone to a halt.

Rydon will start construction work on the project in the coming weeks and is expected to finish by autumn 2021.

Rydon Construction managing director Mark Mitchener said: “This is an exciting opportunity to use our experience to deliver the next phase of the Kent Medical Campus vision, driving further investment to the North Kent Enterprise Zone and beyond.”

