Sacyr JV wins Peruvian power plants

Left to right are Carlos Martínez-Almeida, representative of the consortium; Francisco Chavez, president of Egesur; Martín Vizcarra, president of Peru; and Gonzalo García San Miguel, CEO of Sacyr Industrial

Sacyr and GCZ have signed a €102m contract with Electric Power Company of the South (Egesur).

The two plants will have an installed capacity of 34 MW and are expected to take approximately 30 months to construct.

"We have proven experience in the construction and commissioning of highly complex energy infrastructures in Peru. We are proud to continue contributing to improve energy generation services in the country, for the benefit of citizens,” said Carlos Martínez-Almeida, representative of the consortium.

The project of the Moquegua 1 hydroelectric power plant (CHM1), of 15.3 MW of power, includes connection work with the current Huaracane channel, a conduit of 8.36km, three tunnels totalling 1.8km in length, the engine house, the electric substation and the transport line.

The Moquegua 3 project (CHM3), to supply 18.7 MW of power, includes a water intake on the Sajena creek, a conduit of 7.2km, a tunnel of nearly 2.7km, a machine room and unloading works to the Sajena ravine. In addition, an electrical substation and a transport line will be also built.

