Sacyr team picked for Peru highway upgrade

The contract for improvements to the road linking Huancabamba and Canchaque in the Piura region has a value of PEN423.2m (£98m). Work carried out under the project will make the road safer and improve environmental protection.

The project's main areas of activity include earthmoving, drainage, asphalting and signage in addition to the road safety upgrades and environmental protection.

Sacyr’s manager in Peru, Carlos Martínez Almeida, said that the new project reaffirms the company’s commitment to the country and its commitment to improving its infrastructure. “We are convinced that these works will result in improved connectivity in the area, which will translate into greater well-being and quality of life for the people who use the road,” he said.