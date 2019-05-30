Sacyr team signs €735m rail contract

The Sacyr-led Grupo Vía Central consortium (GVC), which also includes Uruguayan companies Saceem and Berkes and French company NGE, will carry out the €735m (£648m) Uruguay Central Railroad project.

The contract with the Ministry of Transport and Public Works involves the renewal of the railway between the cities of Paso de los Toros and Montevideo port.

Grupo Vía Central is responsible for financing, designing and construction, and for maintenance for a period of 18 years.

As part of the project, the 25 stations and passenger stops will be renovated and the existing structures will be adapted.