Sacyr team wins Chilean airport concession

A consortium of Sacyr and Agunsa is to invest in development of a Chilean airport terminal after winning a six-year concession for its operation.

The contract at El Tepual - Puerto Montt is Sacyr’s first airport concession in Chile.

The project, which will double the airport’s capacity, has an estimated budget of approximately €29m (£25m).

Work includes the expansion and improvement of the passenger terminal, the construction of new parking spaces, improvements to vehicle access and expansion of the aircraft parking apron.