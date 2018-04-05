News » International » Sacyr team wins Chilean airport concession » published 5 Apr 2018
Sacyr team wins Chilean airport concession
A consortium of Sacyr and Agunsa is to invest in development of a Chilean airport terminal after winning a six-year concession for its operation.
The contract at El Tepual - Puerto Montt is Sacyr’s first airport concession in Chile.
The project, which will double the airport’s capacity, has an estimated budget of approximately €29m (£25m).
Work includes the expansion and improvement of the passenger terminal, the construction of new parking spaces, improvements to vehicle access and expansion of the aircraft parking apron.
This article was published on 5 Apr 2018 (last updated on 5 Apr 2018).
