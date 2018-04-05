JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Thu April 05 2018

Sacyr team wins Chilean airport concession

Sacyr team wins Chilean airport concession

A consortium of Sacyr and Agunsa is to invest in development of a Chilean airport terminal after winning a six-year concession for its operation.

The contract at El Tepual - Puerto Montt is Sacyr’s first airport concession in Chile.

The project, which will double the airport’s capacity, has an estimated budget of approximately €29m (£25m).

Work includes the expansion and improvement of the passenger terminal, the construction of new parking spaces, improvements to vehicle access and expansion of the aircraft parking apron.

 

