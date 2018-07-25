Sacyr wins its fourth Chilean hospital

The new Villarrica Hospital will have 115 beds and will serve a population of almost 100,000 people in Chile’s Araucanía region. The 21,000m2 facility will accommodate an intermediate treatments unit, an emergency department, six treatment rooms, three labour rooms, 12 dialysis units and a polyclinic, which will provide general medical services as well as various specialist services.

Sacyr Engineering & Infrastructure previous Chilean wins in the sector are the Antofagasta Regional Hospital, which opened in 2017 and is managed by Sacyr Concessions; and two projects that are under construction - Quillota-Petorca Biprovincial Hospital and Alto Hospicio Hospital.