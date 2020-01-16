Sacyr wins Texan road contract

The US$142m (£109m) contract for Texas Department of Transport (TxDOT) involves a bypass of the US59 road near the town of Diboll. The new bypass includes the construction of a dual carriageway with two lanes in each direction, plus 28 structures to cross the intersections with other local roads and various watercourses.

Sacyr's construction division moved into the United States in 2018 with several road construction contracts in Florida. The company currently manages two projects in Texas and five in Florida, with a total backlog of US$640m.

Last year, Sacyr was awarded a contract for the reconstruction and expansion of the IH35E interstate highway in Texas, with a budget amounting to US$117m.

Entry into and expansion in the USA is one of the objectives of Sacyr as part of its 2015-2020 strategic plan.

